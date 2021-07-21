Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,020.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.64), with a volume of 5047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,185.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £826.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

