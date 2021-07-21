Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $436.47 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

