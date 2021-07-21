Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TELNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,937. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

