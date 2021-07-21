Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Tellor has a total market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $31.62 or 0.00098561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,848,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,769,577 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.