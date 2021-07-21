Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $394,520.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 709,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

