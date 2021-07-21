Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.72. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

