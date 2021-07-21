Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

THC stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

