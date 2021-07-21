Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,825. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

