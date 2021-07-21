Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

THC stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,437,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

