Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.10

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.
A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77.
In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,340. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.