Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.10

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,340. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.