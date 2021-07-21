Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
THC traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
