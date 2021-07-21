Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

THC traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

