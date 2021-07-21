Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 639.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Terex worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

