Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.67

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 1514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 466.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ternium by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 303,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

