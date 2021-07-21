TerraKRW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,567.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.47 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00104418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00142221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.70 or 0.99841617 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,630,354,495 coins and its circulating supply is 43,629,625,386 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

