Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.29. 13,750,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,013,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $631.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

