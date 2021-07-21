Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $61.95 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion and approximately $57.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00317219 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 61,931,782,009 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

