Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.