Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $665,483.00. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,057. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

