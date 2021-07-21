Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.47 on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. 6,113,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,923. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.