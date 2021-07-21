Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Texas Roadhouse worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

