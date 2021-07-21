TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 949,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Get TFI International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.