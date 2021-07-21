The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 214.04 ($2.80). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 214.03 ($2.80), with a volume of 7,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.58.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

