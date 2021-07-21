The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,466.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.55% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,215.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $936.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.22. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $648.78 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

