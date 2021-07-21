The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BUT stock opened at GBX 1,015.76 ($13.27) on Wednesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of £433.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.37.
The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile
