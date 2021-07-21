The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHEF opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

