The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 355,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,562,802 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $55.83.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock worth $11,895,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.