The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

COO opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

