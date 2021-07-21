The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,171 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,567,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $328.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

