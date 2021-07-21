The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Neutral”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of STM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,330 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 413,889 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LLC now owns 410,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 648,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

