The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

