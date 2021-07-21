The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,967. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.