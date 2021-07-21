The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.53. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 30,258 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

