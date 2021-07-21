The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Position Lessened by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the quarter. The Joint accounts for approximately 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.88% of The Joint worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

