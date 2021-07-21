The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $869,616.54 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 138,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.