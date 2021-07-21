The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $869,616.54 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 138,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

