The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.31% of The Progressive worth $171,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. 23,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,390. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

