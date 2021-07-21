The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.33. The RealReal shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4,548 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

