The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,595,614 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £866.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.51.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.