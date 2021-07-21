The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 693.80 ($9.06). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 683.20 ($8.93), with a volume of 2,279,791 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 675.71 ($8.83).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.