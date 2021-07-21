The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 532,389 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.14% of The TJX Companies worth $111,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. 52,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,344. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.