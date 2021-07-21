The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,831 shares of company stock worth $19,904,909. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

