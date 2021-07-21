The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

