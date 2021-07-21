The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.39. The9 shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1,246,578 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

