THEKEY Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $85,048.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

