Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $158.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00238316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.