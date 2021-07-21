THORChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111.67 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $111.67 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00013733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

