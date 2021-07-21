Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91,623.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $41,462.09 and approximately $91,623.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00363736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

