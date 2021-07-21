Throne Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,519.00 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Throne has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $360,955.18 and $21,519.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00144068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.04 or 0.99420320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

