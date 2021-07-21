Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 3,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

THUPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

