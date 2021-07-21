Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $56.10 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $56.10 million and $28.04 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00273220 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.