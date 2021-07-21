Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $51.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,181.85. 6,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,253.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

